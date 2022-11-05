Yesterday (November 40), Drake and 21 Savage dropped their collaboration project, Her Loss. Equipped with 16 songs, the album has been the topic of discussion on social media since it was released.

However, the album has been trending for more than just its beats and bars. Drake had a lot to say about several people in the entertainment industry, forcing them to issue a response.

The Toronto rapper took shots at Serena Williams’ husband on “Middle of the Ocean.” Drake rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

On “Circo Loco,” Drake seemingly rapped about both Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion.

To attack Ye, Drake rapped, “Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J Prince/ Bitch, I did it for the mob ties.”

Honing in on Meg, Drake spat, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Drake also referenced his feud with rapper D.R.A.M on “BackOutsideBoyz.” He said, “Tried to bring the drama to me, he ain’t know how we cha-cha slide.”

Now, another artist has come forward, feeling that Drake was talking about her indirectly. Like D.R.A.M, Ice Spice believed she was targeted on “BackOutsideBoyz.”

Drake rapped, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.” While he never said her name, Ice Spice still took offense. Since Drake co-signed her hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U), then unfollowed her out of nowhere, many people felt she was right to feel like the line was geared towards her.

Ice Spice tweeted, “at least ima 10 [shrugging and laughing emoji].”

at least ima 10 🤷‍♀️😂 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 4, 2022

In other news regarding Ice Spice, rapper NLE Choppa made a song with her name as the title. He rapped, “Bad b**ch look like Ice Spice, she eatin’ d**k, she the real munch.”

Upon hearing his song title, Ice Spice tweeted him and said, “N***a feenin gotta play it cool.”

Watch the song’s music video below.