If you’re anywhere near the internet today then you have front-row seats to the controversies sparked by Her Loss. Drake and 21 Savage’s joint project was one of the most anticipated New Music Friday releases, and as expected, it has taken social media by storm. Fans immediately began dissecting each track bar by bar, and a few mentions from Drake caused a firestorm.

Drizzy seemingly took verbal aim at Megan Thee Stallion when he suggested she lied about the Tory Lanez shooting, and his inclusion about Serena Williams rubbed some the wrong way, as well.

On the track “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake raps:

I swear you don’t even mean what y’all say like y’all dubbin’ a movie

Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie

He claim we don’t got a problem but

No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi

Serena Williams was once romantically linked to Drake several years ago, but these days, she’s happily married to Alexis Ohanian. The tennis champ wed Reddit’s co-founder in 2017 and they share a daughter, Olympia.

It is unclear why the rapper called Serena’s husband a “groupie,” but the bar didn’t bode over well online. Drake’s fans swarmed to his defense as they argued anything is up for grabs when it comes to lyricism, but others weren’t impressed with what they viewed as negativity being hurled toward the Ohanian family.

After this controversy went viral, Alexis appeared on Twitter with a response to the insult.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he wrote.

The reaction has only pushed this conversation forward as Drake has become the latest target of internet critics. You can listen to “Middle of the Ocean” below.