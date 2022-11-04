Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage.

This morning, Her Loss finally hit streaming services this morning and Drake had some bars for a few people, including Kanye. Though Drizzy’s remained rather lowkey in recent times in the wake of Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, he officially distanced himself from the controversial Yeezy founder on “Circo Loco.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: 21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

“Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J Prince/ Bitch, I did it for the mob ties,” he raps.

Fans quickly began to deconstruct these bars, assuming that Drake was referencing Ye. Last year, the two officially squashed their beef when Ye and Drake performed together at a Free Larry Hoover concert. Since then, Drake and Ye have been rather cordial with one another, though they haven’t been spotted together since the benefit show.

Ye hit Twitter this morning where he responded directly to Drake’s lyrics.

“Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts It’s kingdom time Love Drake #lovespeech,” Ye wrote.

On “Circo Loco,” Drake also throws shade at Megan Thee Stallion in response to her accusations against Tory Lanez. In response, Megan issued a series of tweets where she slammed the rapper for using her name for “clout.”

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy,” she wrote.

Check out Drake’s “Circo Loco” and let us know your thoughts on Her Loss in the comments.