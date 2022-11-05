Megan Thee Stallion may not have many supporters in the hip hop community, but her high-powered lawyer believes her haters will eventually be sorry. In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Meg’s lawyer went on the defense.

Alex Spiro, who is representing the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, spoke out against the support for Tory Lanez, while his client seems to have come out the villain. Spiro made it clear that he’s confident about the facts of the case and even said that “Tory Lanez apologized” and he has the text to prove it. Spiro also said this whole thing is “disheartening, it’s confusing.” He also had a message for those who doubt Meg: “Those people are going to look silly.”

Megan Thee Stallion made headlines today (November 4) along with superstar, Drake, who dropped his new album Her Loss with 21 Savage. On the song, “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion.” Many feel the lyrics were a direct jab at Megan. “Circo Loco” goes even further with the bars, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, Track 1, ‘kay I heard enough.”

Megan quickly took to Twitter to clap back at the new release and responded: “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n—-! Since when [ the fuck] is it cool to joke about abt women getting shot! You n— especially RAP N—- ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but gog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”



So far, Drake has not responded to Megan’s ire. Megan alleged Tory Lanez shot her after an argument in July 2020. Tory denied the claims and the two will face each other in court on November 28, 2022.

Check out Alex Spiro’s interview with TMZ below as well as Megan’s tweets.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

