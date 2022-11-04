Fresh off of celebrating his 20th birthday earlier this week, NLE Choppa is gifting fans with a brand new single, entitled “Ice Spice (Munch). On the Tay Keith produced track, the Memphis native gave listeners a glimpse in to his daily life and affairs, while referencing the Bronx rapper with the lyrics, “Bad b**ch look like Ice Spice, she eatin’ d**k, she the real munch.”

In the Water Wippin Evan directed visual, Choppa hits the jewelry store to purchase new bling, and also shares a clip of himself performing during the Memphis Grizzlies season opener. The video comes on the heels of the real Ice Spice responding the NLE naming his song after her. “N***a feenin gotta play it cool,” she said in a tweet under the song’s cover art.

Choppa responded to Ice’s since deleted tweet with, “What jayda said these n***as Been on my bodyyyyyy.” The single follows a slew of NLE’s successful 2022 singles, including “Little Miss,” and “Do It Again” with 2rare. Check the video for “Ice Spice” and share your thoughts below.