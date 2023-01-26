We’re in the thick of the Ice Spice wave as the newcomer is on a full promotion tour for her EP, Like…? The Bronx beauty stormed the internet with her “Munch (Feelin U)” hit, and after amassing viral success, she looking to prolong her moment in the spotlight. She’s the latest artist to catch up with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, and during the chat, she promised that her full-length debut is on its way.

“The album? Most likely this year,” Ice revealed. “Since I’m going to have ten songs, something like that or whatever, definitely going to be different vibes in there, for sure. I don’t want to talk too much on it because…you feel me? Got to keep the secret sauce a secret.”

“I’m just going with it. Those are six songs that I already made,” she said of her EP. “So, we pushing that right now. Fans going to eat that up. And then, it is always time to evolve and grow as an artist.”

“So, I’m not rushing to jump into another sound or rushing to do something different. If it happens, it happens. I just want everything to be natural. I just love it. Nah, not in any hurry. I know I’m here for a good time and a long time.”

The confident artist also spoke about her Lil Tjay collaboration, “Gangsta Boo.” Darden asked about Ice Spice’s dating life and if she likes gangsters. She said she’s never been with one, and while she doesn’t go for “squares,” she does fancy “good boys and girls.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Ice Spice attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

“I just want to play…I be even having to struggle to find time for myself, really. So, how I’m going to find time for somebody else? Even for family and friends, and myself, I’m still like that little bit of time that I be having on the side is for them and me. N*ggas come last.”

Recently, Druski told Shannon Sharpe that he has a crush on Ice Spice. She hasn’t publicly responded, but we’ll have to see if these two link in the future.