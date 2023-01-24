Her EP hasn’t even been on streaming services for a week, but Ice Spice’s debut is causing a bit of controversy. The Bronx rapper recently shared Like…?, and as the project gains steam, a review by Pitchfork elicited a heated response from Hip Hop fans who questioned the rating.

The outlet gave Ice’s Like…? a 7.6 on a scale of one to 10, and quickly, social media users revisited other Hip Hop reviews. Artists like Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin were mentioned because Pitchfork rated all their records lower than the EP.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITOR NOTE: Image was created using a lens filter) Ice Spice and GloRilla attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Ice Spice’s Like…? was also executive produced by RIOTUSA and hosted only one feature from Lil Tjay. The Drill-heavy project is being picked apart online as fans, as they often do, dissect the rapper’s official introduction.

However, people also listed the albums Pitchfork rated lower than Spice’s project, and it came as a surprise to many.

Drake’s Her Loss and Views, Travis Scott’s Rodeo, and Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains were mentioned. Also, Future’s I Never Liked You, Lil Uzi Vert and Future’s Pluto x Baby Pluto, and several others were among the albums listed.

I’m sorry, but pitchfork is on either some crack or some pretty fucked up heroin when they have ice spice at 7.6. every freaking song on that so-called EP is that everything sounded same damn thing. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/LR1Q2p8qnF — XTheCreator (@XTheCreator_) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, several of these projects spawned some of the most impactful singles in recent years, but they still didn’t measure up to Ice Spice’s debut. Additionally, one of the most controversial comparisons came with Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. That acclaimed album also received a 7.6 review.

It was noted that there isn’t one singular person reviewing records, so the scale would differ.

Do you think K-Dot and Ice’s projects deserved the same rating? Check out further reactions below.

Pitchfork rates @IceSpicee_’s 'Like..?' EP a 7.6 out of 10:



“The crown princess of Bronx drill arrives with a down-to-earth attitude and a diabolical knack for hooks. Assume her naïveté at your own peril.” pic.twitter.com/3hlIZtGRtT — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) January 23, 2023

Anyone that takes Pitchfork opinion seriously after this one gotta get lost. The new songs on that ice spice ep sound like they were mixed on a 08 MacBook Pro w garage band. Also the Metro tape still the hardest shit out https://t.co/BvqSlUDzpX — Mike Mutz (@MikeMutz7) January 24, 2023

You know nothing against Ice Spice herself.



But according to Pitchfork, Kendrick’s most vulnerable display of emotion and unique album yet, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers



Is on the same level as “a munch”.



…ok



(This doesn’t even include a lot of others. Example A: Thriller) https://t.co/edsz2DJzGp — Casey Erlewein (@RMUCase) January 24, 2023

Pitchfork ranked Ice Spice new EP higher than a lot of our favorite projects 😐 Thoughts⁉️ You agree? 🤔 👇 pic.twitter.com/LTNUj86O2j — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) January 24, 2023

ignoring the fact that i like the ice spice more than I like the kendrick how does anybody take pitchfork with even the tiniest grain of salt it's so many different authors writing these reviews and scoring these albums that the scores just aren't meant to be taken like that https://t.co/kfEA0OKnCs — Sumaron (@CoppiceHalifax) January 24, 2023

when people realize that pitchfork isn’t a singular person/team reviewing all of the albums and that therefore, you cant compare one score to another, we’ll get less of those viral tweets criticizing why ice spice got a higher score than other ppl — supermassive black ho (@zeethescientist) January 24, 2023

Pitchfork ranked Ice Spice new project higher than all these 😅 pic.twitter.com/x4Y6rGckAE — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) January 24, 2023

Pitchfork rated Ice Spice’s EP “Like…?” higher than Drake’s last 3 albums. pic.twitter.com/NjoA6TjRR9 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 24, 2023

