Ice Spice’s “Like…?” Receives Same Pitchfork Rating As Kendrick’s “Mr. Morale”
Hip Hop fans are online debating Ice’s debut EP receiving a higher review than Drake, Future, Uzi, Travis, The Weeknd, and more.
Her EP hasn’t even been on streaming services for a week, but Ice Spice’s debut is causing a bit of controversy. The Bronx rapper recently shared Like…?, and as the project gains steam, a review by Pitchfork elicited a heated response from Hip Hop fans who questioned the rating.
The outlet gave Ice’s Like…? a 7.6 on a scale of one to 10, and quickly, social media users revisited other Hip Hop reviews. Artists like Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin were mentioned because Pitchfork rated all their records lower than the EP.
Read More: Ice Spice Releases “Like…?” EP
Ice Spice’s Like…? was also executive produced by RIOTUSA and hosted only one feature from Lil Tjay. The Drill-heavy project is being picked apart online as fans, as they often do, dissect the rapper’s official introduction.
However, people also listed the albums Pitchfork rated lower than Spice’s project, and it came as a surprise to many.
Drake’s Her Loss and Views, Travis Scott’s Rodeo, and Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains were mentioned. Also, Future’s I Never Liked You, Lil Uzi Vert and Future’s Pluto x Baby Pluto, and several others were among the albums listed.
Read More: Ice Spice & Offset Appear In Beyoncé’s Adidas Campaign
Meanwhile, several of these projects spawned some of the most impactful singles in recent years, but they still didn’t measure up to Ice Spice’s debut. Additionally, one of the most controversial comparisons came with Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. That acclaimed album also received a 7.6 review.
It was noted that there isn’t one singular person reviewing records, so the scale would differ.
Do you think K-Dot and Ice’s projects deserved the same rating? Check out further reactions below.
[via]