Ice Spice and Offset will appear in Beyoncé’s promotional campaign for her Ivy Park and Adidas collab, Park Trail. Moreover, it follows today’s drop of a Top Ten 2000 collab between Adidas and Ivy Park. In promotional shoots for the RENAISSANCE artist’s latest collection, Spice and Offset dress to impress.

Furthermore, this Park Trail line includes gender-neutral performance apparel items. Sequined jackets, faux fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters, sweatshirts… you name it. Also, they chose quite an interesting color pallet to vary these pieces up with. They include forest green, lime green, cream white, indigo orange, purple, and a camouflage print. Still, let’s not forget the kicks.

Moreover, the line represents “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” according to a company statement.

While fans wait on new videos or shows from the R&B queen, her newest Ivy Park line is dropping on February 9th in Adidas stores and online. In addition, select retailers will put it up for sale on February 10th. However, that’s not all that excited fans about this drop. In promotional material for the new collection, Ice Spice, Offset, his son Kody, and other notable names such as Devon Aoki made appearances.

Still, both artists have much more to celebrate than some promo shoots with one of music’s dominant forces. The rising Bronx star just dropped her debut EP, Like…? to much buzz. As one of the most talked-about rappers working today, she’s reached the highest heights quite rapidly.

Of course, Offset is no stranger to these echelons. On his end, he just dropped his Hit-Boy collaboration, the track “2 LIVE.” Still, the Internet recently buzzed around him recently for comments Cardi B made about their relationship. Even though it’s been a rocky road, the two seem to be happier than ever.

Still, what do you think of Offset and Ice Spice assisting Beyoncé with promo for her new collection? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest in pop culture moguls, whether in fashion, music, or both.

