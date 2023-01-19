Beyoncé Got Paid $24M For Private Concert In Dubai: Report
The upcoming performance marks Beyoncé’s first concert in over four years.
Beyoncé reportedly got a hefty cheque for her upcoming performance in Dubai this weekend.
Per TMZ, Queen Bey’s scheduled to touch the stage in Dubai for her first concert since the release of Renaissance. However, it cost a pretty penny to host her in the United Arab Emirates city. The tabloid publication claims that organizers paid Beyoncé $24M for her upcoming private show.
Though it is invite-only, a few lucky fans caught a glimpse of Beyoncé in action during her sound check. Footage emerged online of Beyoncé performing a slew of hit records, like “Naughty Girl,” “Halo,” “Spirit” and “Freedom. Additionally, she rehearsed two of her biggest hits with Jay-Z, “Drunk In Love” and “Crazy In Love.” Perhaps, this indicates that Hov might pull up.
Beyoncé’s performance at the Atlantis The Royal resort during the grand opening is expected to draw in some significant A-Listers. The resort consists of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms, and 102 suites.
The upcoming performance marks Beyoncé’s first concert in roughly five years. On top of that, it’s rumored that the Dubai show serves as a launching pad for the highly anticipated Renaissance tour. Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed dates for the tour but tickets will undoubtedly be costly.
In October, Bey confirmed that she’ll embark on a tour in support of her latest album. Attendees at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala bid five to six figures for tour packages including tickets to the show, travel accommodations, and a meet-and-greet.
We’ll keep you posted on any more news surrounding Beyoncé’s forthcoming tour.