Beyoncé reportedly got a hefty cheque for her upcoming performance in Dubai this weekend.

Per TMZ, Queen Bey’s scheduled to touch the stage in Dubai for her first concert since the release of Renaissance. However, it cost a pretty penny to host her in the United Arab Emirates city. The tabloid publication claims that organizers paid Beyoncé $24M for her upcoming private show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Though it is invite-only, a few lucky fans caught a glimpse of Beyoncé in action during her sound check. Footage emerged online of Beyoncé performing a slew of hit records, like “Naughty Girl,” “Halo,” “Spirit” and “Freedom. Additionally, she rehearsed two of her biggest hits with Jay-Z, “Drunk In Love” and “Crazy In Love.” Perhaps, this indicates that Hov might pull up.

WATCH:



Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Spirit” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0poBltyykV — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 18, 2023

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023

Beyoncé’s performance at the Atlantis The Royal resort during the grand opening is expected to draw in some significant A-Listers. The resort consists of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms, and 102 suites.

Omg the stage for Beyoncé’s performance this weekend is so pretty! pic.twitter.com/4fi5twh9qn — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 19, 2023

The upcoming performance marks Beyoncé’s first concert in roughly five years. On top of that, it’s rumored that the Dubai show serves as a launching pad for the highly anticipated Renaissance tour. Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed dates for the tour but tickets will undoubtedly be costly.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)

In October, Bey confirmed that she’ll embark on a tour in support of her latest album. Attendees at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala bid five to six figures for tour packages including tickets to the show, travel accommodations, and a meet-and-greet.

We’ll keep you posted on any more news surrounding Beyoncé’s forthcoming tour.

[Via]