Offset and Hit-Boy have united for an entertaining new single in “2 LIVE.”

Although he does handle the production on the new upbeat song, Hit-Boy also comes through to spit a verse of his own. He helps in delivering the catchy hook as well.

“Ain’t no such thing as too thick, she wear a waist trainer in the crib / Started an OnlyFans, gettin’ tips, seven-six-two, her ass that big / Marni sweatеrs, ran it up at Websters / She can make a post breakup feel better,” raps the “Racks in the Middle” producer.

Offset follows suit and continues the infectious energy. “She get crazy, I blew eighty / We got faded, I woke up, bought her Mercedes / Racks on top of the table, she got Birkins, alligators / She was a waiter, but she left you for my paper,” raps the 31-year-old to kick off his verse.

The “Ric Flair Drip” rapper dropped off two singles last year. The first of which is “54321,” whose beat comes from Baby Keem with the help of Mike Dean and others. He subsequently released “CODE” with Moneybagg Yo in August.

Additionally, he also makes an appearance on SleazyWorld Go‘s fiery track from last year, “Step 1.”

Offset’s last full-length release is still his 2019 debut solo album, FATHER OF 4. In 2017, he connected with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for the monstrous collaboration, Without Warning.

However, the new song does serve as Offset’s first release since the tragic passing of his cousin. Long Live Takeoff.

Make sure to stream Offset and Hit-Boy’s “2 LIVE” on Spotify down below. Comment your thoughts on the new track afterwards. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest music releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Too live, too live, b*tch, you too live

She get freaky like a Uncle Luke album

Too live, too live, b*tch

Bounce that sh*t, shake that sh*t, I’m throwin’ these blues and I can’t miss