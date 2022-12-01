21 Savage and Nas made it clear that there isn’t any bad blood with each other. On Tuesday, Nas announced that he and the Atlanta rapper were joining forces over Hit-Boy production for “One Mic, One Gun.”

“Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity,” Nas wrote. “The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

It seems as though the Internet blew 21’s comments about Nas out of proportion. 21 recently appeared on Clubhouse where he explained that he and Nas have always had mutual respect for each other and planned on working together prior to the controversy.

“Me and Nas been talking about making music, on my kids. Way before all that other shit happened,” he explained. “We been, like, figuring out how we was gonna do a song before this, on my momma. I been had his number. He been telling me he was a fan of my sh*t. I been telling him the same thing before all this shit happened. That’s why he didn’t take what I said in no disrespectful way ’cause he knew what I was trying to say.”

At this point, it’s unclear if Nas’s brother, Jungle, was aware of their plans to work. Just after the 21 Savage’s comments came to light, Jungle slammed the “a lot” artist while referencing “Rich Flex.”

“21 Savage is trash,” he wrote. “glas Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars… 21 can u do something for me??”

The release of “One Mic, One Gun” came weeks after both 21 and Nas released new projects. Nas and Hit-Boy served up the third installment in the King’s Disease trilogy while 21 Savage topped the chart alongside Drake with Her Loss. Perhaps, we could expect to hear more music from Nas and 21 Savage in the coming year.

