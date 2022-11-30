Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”

Nas subtly responded to the dig by promoting his critically acclaimed album Kings Disease III. On Tuesday (November 29), Nas took to Instagram to promote his new single with 21 Savage entitled “One Mic, One Gun.” He posted the single’s cover art along with a lengthy caption. “Nas x @21savage TONIGHT,” Nas wrote. “Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

21 Savage also took to Instagram to share the new single’s cover art. “One Mic, One Gun,” is a nod to Nas’ 2001 Stillmatic single “One Mic,” as well as 21’s verse from 2018’s “asmr” where he rapped, “I just need one Glock, Nas need one mic.”

Nas and 21 Savage traded fiery bars on the Hit-Boy produced track, while addressing the divide between generations in hip hop culture. Check out “One Mic, One Gun,” available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Quotable Lyrics

No back and forth, I did it back then, I do it right now

They tellin’ me that I’m the G-O-A-T, I been here for a while

GOAT, love me today, hate me tomorrow, no switchin’ my style

21, Yak, y’all get together, be big for the South.