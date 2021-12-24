King's Disease III
- MusicNas Reflects On "King’s Disease III," Says Hip-Hop Is His "Therapist"Nas recently sat down for a candid interview with the "Wall Street Journal."By Cole Blake
- MusicSheek Louch "Can't Accept" That Quentin Miller Wrote Lyrics For NasThe Lox member aired his thoughts out with DJ Vlad, who spoke to Quentin about his contributions to Nas' "The Pressure" on "KD2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”Nas teamed up with 21 Savage for a new track, following the Atlanta rapper's claim that the Queens emcee is irrelevant. By Lamar Banks
- NumbersNas Ties Jay-Z's Billboard Record With "King's Disease III"Nas scores his 16th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with "King's Disease III." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNas & Hit-Boy's "King Disease III" First-Week Sales Projections Are InThe critical darling is expected to debut at No. 9 on the charts alongside, GloRilla, Taylor Swift, Drake, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsNas & Hit-Boy's 'King's Disease III' Album ReviewKD III is the crowning glory of a new golden era for QB’s finest. It’s one that has left him feeling energized, yet ponderous about not only himself but culture & society at large.By Robert Blair
- MusicNas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On "King's Disease III"Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on "The Daily Show."By Cole Blake
- MusicAndré 3000 Attends Nas' "King’s Disease III" Release PartyAndré 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for "King’s Disease III."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMC Serch Responds To Nas Mention On "King's Disease III"The legendary 3rd Bass rap pioneer thanked Nas and other rap figures for their nods of respect.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas & Hit-Boy's "King's Disease III" Gets All The Love On Our "Fire Emoji" UpdateNew tracks from Yung Bleu, Gucci Mane, and Fivio Foreign inside as well.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNas Reveals "King's Disease III" TracklistNas & Hit-Boy's "King's Disease 3" drops on Friday, Nov. 11th. By Aron A.
- MusicHit-Boy Teases "King's Disease III" With NasNas and Hit-Boy's "King's Disease" album series will soon become a trilogy.By Joshua Robinson