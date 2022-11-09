Nas has been on a hot streak in the past few years. After the lackluster release of the Ye-produced Nasir, Nas came back stronger than ever alongside Hit-Boy. As a result of their strong chemistry, the two artists connected on the first two installments of King’s Disease as well as 2021’s surprise drop, Magic.

In October, the two artists announced that King’s Disease III was officially on the way. Shortly after, they shared what appeared to be the project’s cover art, as well as a trailer that included Dracula’s theme song.

As we inch closer to the Nov. 11th release date, the two artists shared details for the release of King’s Disease III, which is expected to drop on Friday. Today, they revealed the official tracklist for the project, which apparently won’t contain a single feature. However, it seems possible that there might be some surprise features down the line. The 16-song effort will also include a bonus track titled, “Til My Last Breath.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Hit-Boy and Nas attend a conversation with Nas & Hit-Boy at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nas and Hit-Boy have seen some significant success with their collaborations. In 2021, they were nominated for Best Rap Album for King’s Disease, later winning the Grammy award over Freddie Gibbs, D Smoke, Royce Da 5’9″, and Jay Electronica. Their second offering, King’s Disease 2, earned critical praise across the board.

Needless to say, Nas and Hit-Boy’s chemistry has proven to be fruitful. Even after linking up with some of hip-hop’s greatest producers, Nas referred to Hit-Boy as Quincy Jones.

“A lot of times I walk in the studio and his headphones is on, he’s like, ‘Yo, check this out.’ Something he’s already working on. And as soon as I hear it, it’s like, that’s the one. He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean? He has that,” he said.

At this point, it’s unclear how many more projects we’ll hear from them in the future but it’s hard to deny the creative spark that Hit-Boy’s brought out of Nas recently.

We’re excited to hear Nas and Hit-Boy’s upcoming project together. Check the tracklist below.