Many might have discovered D Smoke through Netflix's Rhythm And Flow series. An early fan favorite, the Inglewood rapper went on to win the hearts of judges T.I, Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper before claiming victory in the finale. Yet even without the show, D Smoke would have been destined for greatness. Born into a family of musicians, including his brother SiR, D Smoke steadily honed his craft through early EPs like Producer of the Year. After Netflix expanded the scope of his reach, D Smoke went straight for the jugular with 2018's Inglewood High, a project that showed off his lyrical and storytelling prowess.

D Smoke proved he was only getting started with his proper debut Black Habits, a musically lush and lyrically provocative album featuring guest appearances from SiR, Ari Lennox, Jill Scott. Earning both instant acclaim and comparisons to the legendary Kendrick Lamar, Black Habits solidified D Smoke as one of the west coast's most exciting new artists with a ceiling that's not even close to being reached.