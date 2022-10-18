The closing quarter of 2022 is shaping up to be an impressive one in the world of hip-hop, as more and more artists have been sharing plans to unleash new albums in the coming weeks. Most recently, Nas and Hit-Boy joined the ranks, revealing that the highly anticipated King’s Disease 3 will be landing before the year is up.

On Tuesday (October 18), the “Cops Shot The Kid” hitmaker took to Instagram to drop off the project’s cover art – a vibrant red background complete with a row of shiny gold bars laid across it, each of them printed with “KD 3” along the bottom.

“11-11,” was all the Grammy Award-winning duo wrote in each of their captions, giving no other information than when fans will be able to hear the new heat they’ve been cooking up.

Several other artists have are already announced that they’re due to share their projects on the same day, including GloRilla and SoFaygo, so it will be interesting to see who else is brave enough to compete against Nas and Hit-Boy in November.

As HipHopDX notes, the 49-year-old New York native first confirmed King’s Disease 3 nearly a year ago, rapping “I’m on offence every day until I see the love / ‘KD3’ on the way, this just to feed the buzz,” on “Ugly” from the pair’s surprise joint project Magic.

The frequent collaborators have formed a strong bond between them over the years, with Nas once telling Ebro Darden during an Apple Music interview that he thinks of Hit as the Quincy Jones to his Michael Jackson.

“He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” the rapper said at the time. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical.”

At this time, the features list – if there are any other appearances at all – for KD3 remains unknown, but on the first two releases, Nas worked with names like Big Sean, Lil Durk, Eminem, Lauryn Hill, and YG.

Nas and Hit-Boy attend a conversation with Nas & Hit-Boy at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

