King's Disease 3
- Pop CultureNas & Hit-Boy's "King Disease III" First-Week Sales Projections Are InThe critical darling is expected to debut at No. 9 on the charts alongside, GloRilla, Taylor Swift, Drake, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy 21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. By Lamar Banks
- MusicHit-Boy Reveals Jay Electronica Jokingly Threatened To Shoot Up His & Nas's Studio SessionHit-Boy explains how Jay Electronica inspired one of Nas's bars on "Hood2Hood."By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePete Rock Says He'll Abandon Twitter After Nas DissThe pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over "Illmatic" royalties is still ongoing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNas Details Listening To Kendrick Lamar For The First TimeThe New York legend also teased a DJ Premier collab and announced a Madison Square Garden show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas Shades Pete Rock Over "Illmatic" LawsuitNas addresses Pete Rock's legal threats over "Illmatic" royalties on "30." By Aron A.
- MusicNas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former BeefNas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on "King's Disease III."By Aron A.
- MixtapesNas & Hit-Boy's Chemistry Is At An All-Time High On "King's Disease III"Nas and Hit-Boy deliver the third instalment in the "King's Disease" series."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNas & Hit-Boy Confirm "King's Disease 3" Dropping In NovemberThe frequent collaborators also shared the cover art for their forthcoming arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicHit-Boy Gives "King's Disease 3" UpdateHit-Boy speaks on "King's Disease 3" with Nas in his new digital cover story.By Alex Zidel