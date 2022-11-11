Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation.

Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.

The Queensbridge rapper revisits his former feud with Jay-Z on the new album. On “Thun,” he claims that he texts Hov every once in a while to remind him that it “ain’t over.”

“No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N***a, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he raps.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jay-Z and Nas perform at Carnegie Hall to Benefit the United Way of New York City and the Shawn Carter Foundation on February 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The fact that they can joke about their former rivalry speaks volumes about their relationship these days. The two formerly made amends on Jay-Z’s New Jersey show on the I Declare War tour in 2005 when Nas joined him on stage. Since then, they’ve joined forces on plenty of songs, including 2021’s “Bath Salts” off of DMX’s posthumous album and DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Following the release of “Sorry Not Sorry,” Khaled revealed footage of Nas and Jay-Z on FaceTime together during the making of the song. The two OGs sung each other praises while Nas said that he was “tweaking lines” after hearing Hov’s verse.

“I’m in here, curating, rewriting four bars here and there,” he said. “Oh, no no no. I gotta come back! Yo bro, this is one. The queen at the end, the harmonies, that gave me chills … this is definitely one for the books.”

Unfortunately, we haven’t had a single appearance from Jay-Z on any of Nas’s recent projects. King’s Disease III, in fact, contains no features with Nas and Hit-Boy taking center stage. The project serves as the official follow-up to December 2021’s Magic and the third installment in the King’s Disease series.

Check the song out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.