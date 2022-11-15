Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.

“When I released the tracklist for that album the other day, he released a picture with all his Grammys,” Nas told Trevor Noah regarding Jay-Z. “Yeah, shout out to him.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 18: Nas performs at the Hennessy V.S presents “Nas: Time Is Illmatic” Los Angeles tour at the Orpheum Theatre on October 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy)

The picture Nas is referencing was posted by Jay-Z’s collaborator DJ Khaled, who captioned the photo, “HOV DID!” Altogether, Jay-Z has won 24 Grammy Awards. The feat ties him with Kanye West for the most ever for a hip-hop artist.

As for King’s Disease III, the lyrics referencing Jay-Z come on the track, “Thun.”

Nas raps: “No beef or rivals, they playin’ ‘Ether’ on TIDAL. Brothers can do anythin’ when they decide to. In a Range Rover, dissectin’ bars from ‘Takeover’. Sometimes I text Hova like ‘N***a, this ain’t over,’ laughin’.”

Nas and Hit-Boy dropped King’s Disease III on November 11, 2022. The album is the third entry in Nas’ King’s Disease series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nas discusses being a “living hip-hop legend” and how many artists the community has lost over the years. Nas had recently shared a powerful message in response to the death of Takeoff at the release party for King’s Disease III.

“I lost so many friends, even before I got into music,” Nas told Noah. “I didn’t think I would get into music, and then still see it going on.”

Check out Nas’ appearance on The Daily Show below.

