Funk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On “Verzuz”

For Funk Flex, there's only one true MVP for Verzuz. Flex revealed his pick after being asked who he thinks could beat Jay-Z. “You want me to tell you who would beat JAY-Z at a Verzuz? Hands down embarrass him? Busta Rhymes would spank anybody in a Verzuz. There is no one that will beat Busta Rhymes as a solo artist in a Verzuz… Maybe it could be a tie with Missy [Elliott]," Flex told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson earlier this week.

While Jay-Z versus Busta Rhymes would be amazing, it would be hard to pick anyone over Busta, even Hov himself. As we all know, Busta has a style, flow, and intensity that simply transcends the confines of battle rap. However, Flex was far from done discussing the ins and outs of various hypothetical Verzuz matchups.

Flex Can't Pick A Winner In Jay-Z Versus Nas

Another hypothetical matchup that Flex discussed at length was Jay-Z versus Nas. The topic came about after Memphis Bleek argued that Nas simply didn't have the catalog to compete with Jay-Z. “Nas has enough songs, but Jay’s swagger is strong. That’s very hard. If you’re talking Jay-Z-Nas, they’re equal in music, but Jay’s swagger on that stage might edge him out. He has a lot of swag. Nas is a weird G.O.A.T. I think lyrically, they’re both 10s, but they’re really two different styles to me. Lyrics, Nas edges JAY-Z. Swag, JAY-Z edges Nas. That’s my personal opinion.”

Things were only complicated when LL Cool J was brought into the mix. "He’s a weird G.O.A.T. as well. I’ve seen him ruin a lot of careers, so his track record of battling is enormous. But Nas, LL and Jay-Z are all multi-platinum artists with different styles, so I don’t know who would win that. That’s probably a three-way tie because if you really… but I can’t call who would win that!” Who do you think things Jay Z versus Nas? Do you agree with Flex that there's no one who could beat Busta Rhymes? Let us know in the comments.

