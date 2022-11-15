21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”

The 30-year old Atlanta rapper added, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal a** fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-a** music.” Nas fans were not pleased about the 21’s remarks. The Queens legend’s brother and fellow rapper, Jungle hopped under The Shade Room comments to defend his big bro. “21 Savage is trash. Glad Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars. 21 can you do something for me? (laughing emojis).”

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 19: Rapper Nas attends Pandora Sounds Like You NYC featuring Nas, Young M.A, Dave East and Biz Markie DJ Set at Brooklyn Steel on July 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Pandora)

Shortly after the backlash ensured, 21 took to Twitter and cleared up the claims. “I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me,” he tweeted. “Y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.” The “Spin Bout You” rapper’s comments come on the heels of Nas and producer Hit-Boy celebrating the release of the 49-year-old’s sixteenth studio album.

On the critically acclaimed project, Nas opened up about his he and former rival Jay-Z still joke about their past beef over text messages. In the track entitled “Thun,” Nas raps, “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL/Brothers can do anything when they decide to.

Nas went crazy on "Thun" 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s0qmGA0AQX — Tobi Marshall (@CoededMarshall) November 11, 2022

He added, “In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’/Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N***a, this ain’t over,’ laughing.” As for 21 Savage, he recently celebrated a huge win with the success of his collaborative album with Drake. The project went on to reach number one on the Billboard charts, dethroning Taylor Swifts Midnights.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

