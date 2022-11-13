Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Moreover, this is the 6 God’s 12th No. 1 album and 21’s third. Her Loss is the year’s highest hip-hop/R&B debut in a week, and the fourth-largest US streaming week of all time.

Biggest US streaming weeks in history:



1. Scorpion (745.92M)

2. Certified Lover Boy (743.67M)

3. Midnights (549.26M)

4. Her Loss (513.56M) pic.twitter.com/7JqmtPwwAn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2022

The recently crowned No. 1 album pushed 404,000 equivalent album units according to Billboard with 513.56 million official streams. Interestingly, Her Loss trails behind Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Scorpion for the largest US streaming week. The Beatles and Jay-Z are the only artists to surpass Drake’s No. 1s, with 19 and 14 albums respectively.

Additionally, Drake and 21 dethroned Midnights as the No. 1 album in the U.S. That album debuted with record-breaking numbers and is still getting spun like crazy. With Her Loss, 21 Savage and Drake are competing head-to-head with some of pop’s music most successful stars. The “Bank Account” rapper is also being mentioned alongside Adele or John Lennon when talking numbers. Wild.

Despite these reports, Her Loss has made headlines for much more than its numbers. Firstly, it’s one of Drake’s most well-received projects in a long time, with great beats and bars for fans. However, many of those bars have caught Drizzy in particular a lot of hot water. He dissed Megan The Stallion and also went back on his reconciliation with Kanye West on “Circo Loco.” Also, he threw some shots at Serena Williams’ husband and reignited a feud with D.R.A.M.

Furthermore, a lot of the duo’s promotional tactics went south fast because, well, all the promo was fake. An SNL performance, Howard Stern interview, COLORS show, and Vogue cover, all for show. In fact, that Vogue cover actually got them a lawsuit from the magazine’s owners Conde Nast. They have been ordered to stop using the fake cover as promotional material.

The rap game’s new star duo found incredible success with this album, even with some ugly behaviors and questionable promotion. Regardless, we’re sure that the story behind Her Loss and its rollout isn’t over yet. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on rap numbers, Drake, and 21 Savage.

