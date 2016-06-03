When an artist makes the phrase “Does Real Ass Music” their stage name, they better put their money where their mouth is. In the case of Shelley Massenburg-Smith AKA D.R.A.M., the proof is in the pudding. The Hampton, VA-artist has thus far released two stellar projects, #1EpicSummer and The Gahdamn! EP, the first of which featured D.R.A.M.’s breakout hit “Cha Cha.” The singer-rapper is no one-trick-pony, however, as his music crisscrosses seamlessly through hip-hop, neo-soul, EDM, rock & roll, and back again. D.R.A.M. spent the end of 2015 on Chance The Rapper’s epic Family Matters Tour, along with Metro Boomin and Towkio. Shaking off the drama of a certain Drake song he may have inspired, D.R.A.M. looks confidently toward the future, dropping only the finest tunes on Soundcloud before his fans finally get an official studio album to pick apart and revel in.