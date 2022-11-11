Artistic growth can be hard to come across in the music industry, but DRAM is a shining example of the importance of artist development. The Virginia-bred artist (formerly known as Shelley FKA DRAM) dropped his debut album, Big Baby DRAM, in 2016, but shortly thereafter, he went on a years-long album hiatus. In 2021, he popped back out with a new stage name and his long-awaited sophomore album, Shelley FKA DRAM. Today, he has dropped his third LP — What Had Happened Was… — under his original stage name, and his growth over the years must be talked about.

During his early days as the Hip-Hop hitmaker responsible for songs like “Cha-Cha” and “Broccoli,” DRAM was sensational and infectious. Years later, however, he has grown to be so much more. His sultry sophomore LP was a slow-burning R&B masterclass, and if you weren’t fully aware of his wide range of talents prior to that project, you definitely were afterward. Now, with the release of What Had Happened Was…, DRAM looks to combine the best of both worlds from his first two studio albums.

D.R.A.M. performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 3 on April 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

DRAM is back to explain some things on What Had Happened Was…

What Had Happened Was… clocks in at a runtime of approximately 58 minutes, and it features 19 tracks without any guest features. Sonically, it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, but songwriting-wise, the project is far more intense, introspective, and vulnerable. DRAM’s mother passed away in 2020, and you can hear the pain in both his voice and his lyrics on tracks like “Angry” and “A Mother’s Love.” On “PPL,” DRAM touches on the pain that has affected him in recent years, and on “Reflections,” he criticizes his own shortcomings in the past.

In addition to the tidbits of information that listeners are able to pull from his lyrics, the album just generally boasts an amazing sound. Even the mid-album instrumental track “Bad News” sounds absolutely incredible. All around, this album is a treat for longtime DRAM fans. In addition to the callback to his debut studio album on “Big Baby DRAM,” he also drops off a sequel to his 2018 track “WWYD.” Plus to cap things off, DRAM closes What Had Happened Was… with a stripped-down live performance of “WHAM.”

Tracklist:

Vibe Of The Year Ride Or Die WHAM 3’s Company Let Me See Your Phone Where’s My Sunshine? Best That I Got Can’t Hold You Down Bad News Angry A Mother’s Love Note To Self Soul To Take Big Baby DRAM PPL Reflections First Time Again WWYD? Part 2 WHAM – Live

Listen to DRAM’s latest full-length effort below, and once you do, hit the comment section to let us know your thoughts on the project.