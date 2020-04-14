virginia
- Original ContentMissy Elliot Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap LegendExplore the success journey of rap legend Missy Elliott, with an estimated net worth of $50M as of 2024. Her influence is priceless.By Jake Skudder
- MusicYoung Buck Brawls With Afroman's Crew At Virginia ConcertThe crews of the two stars reportedly duked it out in the green room.By Ben Mock
- Original ContentTrauma Tone Reflects On His First Beat Placement, Cites M.I.A. As A Dream Collaborator, & More For "On The Come Up"Trauma Tone formally introduces himself on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- LifeWalmart Killer Andre Bing Continued To Shoot Co-Workers After They Died: Report"The way he was acting – he was going hunting," surviving staff member Jessica Wilczewski recalled.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsThree Virginia Football Players Killed, 2 Students Injured In Campus ShootingThree Virginia football players were killed while two other students were injured in a shooting on campus, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesDRAM Returns With "What Had Happened Was..."DRAM reassumes his original stage name to share his impressive third LP, "What Had Happened Was..."By Joshua Robinson
- SongsFNF Chop Drops Menacing New Single, "Yea Yea Yea"The Richmond rapper comes through with some fear-inducing energy on his newest single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDelonte West Arrested And Hit With Four ChargesDelonte West is in more trouble with the law.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeD.C. Rapper No Savage Identified As Suspect In Virginia Mall ShootingD.C. rapper No Savage has been identified as the suspect allegedly responsible for a recent shooting at a mall in Virginia.By Cole Blake
- Music6ix9ine Cancels Shows For "Personal" Reasons & "Court Matters"6ix9ine postponed two of his upcoming concerts for "court matters" and "personal" reasons.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMeek Mill And Virginia Governor Collab For Probation Reform BillMeek Mill gains another win in his fight for prison reform, teaming up with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to sign a new legislative bill. By Kevin Quinitchett
- PoliticsCop Who Pulled Over & Pepper-Sprayed Army Lieutenant FiredArmy Leiutenant Caron Nazario faced police with their guns drawn, ordering him to exit the vehicle.By hnhh
- Pop CultureVirginia Becomes The First Southern State To Legalize WeedVirginia's Legislature has voted to legalize the posession and growing of marijuana.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomVirginia Lawmakers Vote To Legalize MarijuanaLawmakers in the state voted to pass some historic marijuana legalization bills on Friday, with a plan in place to open dispensaries beginning in 2024.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsVirginia Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. Dies From COVID-19 ComplicationsVirginia Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. died, Saturday, after contracting COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKanye West's Campaign Accused Of Deceptive Practices In VirginiaSome petition signers feel like they were duped by Kanye West's campaign.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPusha T Offers COVID-19 Relief To Norfolk With "Feed Your City Challenge"Pusha T teamed up with music exec Tony Draper and former NBA star Ricky Davis to launch the Feed Your City Challenge in Norfolk, Virginia.By Lynn S.
- RandomVirginia Police Officer Spits On Detained Protestor Multiple TimesA police officer in Richmond, Virginia is seen on video spitting on and around a detained protestor multiple times during the coronavirus pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePharrell Williams Surprises NSU Graduates At Virtual CeremonyPharrell Williams gave a surprise commencement speech at Norfolk State University's virtual graduation ceremony this weekend.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMarijuana Officially Decriminalized In VirginiaGood news for marijuana smokers in Virginia. By Rose Lilah