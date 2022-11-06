Virginia native FNF Chop has just released his new single “Yea Yea Yea,” and it’s a spooker. He released it less than two months after his last song, “Repeat” with Fivio Foreign. However, we haven’t heard Chop on a full-length project. Moreover, he dropped a few EPs in his career. His last was this April’s No Way Out EP. Hopefully his run of singles in 2022 are a sign of something larger to come.

“Yea Yea Yea” opens up with an incredibly foreboding bassline that will catch you off-guard on first listen. Surprisingly, it’s not synthetic like a lot of 808s and other modern bass presets. It’s warm, deep, and Chop does a lot with a little. He starts his verse with just that bassline behind him. Unsurprisingly, it makes for a menacing intro as he adds chainsaw noises and distant ad-libs. Also, listeners likely heard “Yea Yea Yea” and were reminded of another 2022 single, “Make Believe.”

Once the sub bass hits and the snares start ringing, “Yea Yea Yea” goes into banger territory for FNF Chop. It’s an incredibly subtle one, at that. While Chop delivers his verses with a lot of confrontation and confidence, the song doesn’t build to a crazy release. It’s a tense track that took advantage of its most standout instrumental qualities.

However, there is a point towards the end of the track where the drums, while still faint, feel much deeper. Instead of diving fully into a raging drop, “Yea Yea Yea” slows back down before the peak and leavers listeners wanting more. Therefore, FNF Chop’s fast and effortless flows make for a beautiful match with the beat.

The Virginia native delivers detailed descriptions of his material possessions, his street behavior, and what bothers him about those around him. Given the track’s dark atmosphere, Chop’s more restrained delivery adds to the threatening vibe. There’s also a lot more detail to his narrations than you might find on other of his trap cuts like “Titanic.”

Additionally, FNF Chop has also released a music video for his new single “Yea Yea Yea.” The rapper speeds through city streets on a quad motorbike with a glimmering filter. You can check out “Yea Yea Yea” on your preferred streaming service and check out some quotable lines and music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don’t like massages, give me head in the back of the party,

F**kin’ you and your friends, we menagin’, used sleep in the back of garages,

Now I’m running’ through rack after rack, ay, I’ll rob me a b***h off a back page,

Might go buy me a ski and some black flays, all I had was a tree and some black Js