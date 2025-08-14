Pharrell Debuts "Virginia" Pseudonym And Unveils New Merch

BY Cole Blake 664 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dior Homme: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Pharrell Williams attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Fresh off of the release of his project with Clipse, "Let God Sort Em Out," Pharrell is embarking on a massive creative endeavor.

Pharrell is launching an all-encompassing pseudonym, community platform, and brand under the name of "Virginia." He explained the move in a press release on Thursday morning. “Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively," Pharrell said in a statement. "It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too.”

The press release goes on to describe Virginia as a “destination where music, fashion, design, and community converge.” It adds: "VIRGINIA is Pharrell Williams’ creative pseudonym and platform—a direct connection between Pharrell and his audience, offering a window into his world. Rooted in his home state of Virginia and reaching globally, it is a destination built for super fans, offering music, community, limited-edition merchandise, live events, and boundary-pushing design."

Along with the debut, Pharrell is dropping a bunch of limited-edition merchandise, including apparel, swimwear, and various accessories among other items. There are t-shirts, hats, swimsuits, towels, disposable cameras, and more.

Additionally, Pharrell confirmed that he created his surprise 2024 project, BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL 1 CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS, under the Virginia name. The Virginia banner is also claiming the Adistar Jellyfish, a new silhouette designed by Pharrell for adidas, which is available on Blackyachtrock.com.

Read More: Pharrell Williams Hand Delivers A Louie Vuitton S/S '26 Bag To Beyoncé Right Off The Runway Floor

Pharrell New Music

Pharrell will also be releasing new music through the Virginia name at some point in the future. He's been quite busy in the studio in recent years. He just teamed up with Pusha T and No Malice for their Clipse reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out. Pharrell served as the only producer on the critically acclaimed project.

In addition to music, Pharrell still serves as the Men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, a position he's held since 2023. Last year, he put out a animated biographical film, Piece by Piece. The movie took fans through his life and career by using Lego animation.

Read More: Tyler The Creator’s Production Credits For "Don't Tap The Glass" Have Been Revealed

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.8K
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Music Dr. Dre Reportedly Working On An Upcoming Film About Marvin Gaye 2.0K
Comments 0