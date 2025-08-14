Pharrell Debuts "Virginia" Pseudonym And Unveils New Merch

Pharrell is launching an all-encompassing pseudonym, community platform, and brand under the name of "Virginia." He explained the move in a press release on Thursday morning. “Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively," Pharrell said in a statement. "It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too.”

The press release goes on to describe Virginia as a “destination where music, fashion, design, and community converge.” It adds: "VIRGINIA is Pharrell Williams’ creative pseudonym and platform—a direct connection between Pharrell and his audience, offering a window into his world. Rooted in his home state of Virginia and reaching globally, it is a destination built for super fans, offering music, community, limited-edition merchandise, live events, and boundary-pushing design."

Along with the debut, Pharrell is dropping a bunch of limited-edition merchandise, including apparel, swimwear, and various accessories among other items. There are t-shirts, hats, swimsuits, towels, disposable cameras, and more.

Additionally, Pharrell confirmed that he created his surprise 2024 project, BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL 1 CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS, under the Virginia name. The Virginia banner is also claiming the Adistar Jellyfish, a new silhouette designed by Pharrell for adidas, which is available on Blackyachtrock.com.

Pharrell New Music

Pharrell will also be releasing new music through the Virginia name at some point in the future. He's been quite busy in the studio in recent years. He just teamed up with Pusha T and No Malice for their Clipse reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out. Pharrell served as the only producer on the critically acclaimed project.