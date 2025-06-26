Pharell Williams’ Louie Vuitton fashion show and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Paris concert were among the biggest highlights this week in France.

After Queen Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, performed a few of their previous collaborations, including “Crazy In Love” and “Drunken Love,” the couple sat front row at Pharrell’s Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show at the Pompidou Centre. Skateboard P would surprise everyone by gifting Beyoncé with a handbag from the upcoming collection that just graced the runway.

Fans captured the moment that immediately spread across social media of Pharrell stepping out during the fashion show to deliver the Speedy Bandoulière 25 to Queen Bey, accompanied by a hug and a kiss on the cheek. Pharrell would dap Jay-Z before returning to the show. Williams later shared a post of Beyoncé rocking the bag on his Instagram Story.

Pharrell Williams was named Louie Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director in 2023. Since then, his longtime friend and collaborator, Pusha T, was named a brand ambassador, and The Clipse walked the previous runway show, previewing music from their forthcoming album, Let God Sort’em Out.

Pharrell Williams & Beyoncé

Gifting the icon with an item as lavish as an upcoming high-fashion handbag complements the two’s respect for each other in music and fashion. The superproducer has always spoken highly of the singer’s empire.

Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé have shaped the worlds of pop, R&B, and hip-hop for over two decades, constantly pushing creative boundaries and celebrating Black artistry. Pharrell emerged in the late 1990s with The Neptunes, crafting minimalist, futuristic beats that revolutionized the radio landscape. His production for artists such as Jay-Z, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, along with his work in N.E.R.D., fused funk, rap, rock, and electronic sounds.

Beyoncé rose from being a leader of Destiny’s Child to a solo powerhouse with the release of Dangerously in Love in 2003, blending soul, R&B, and pop while mastering visual storytelling. Their collaboration began in the early 2000s with Pharrell’s production on Destiny’s Child’s “Apple Pie à la Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Kitty Kat.”