Pharrell Williams Hand Delivers A Louie Vuitton S/S '26 Bag To Beyoncé Right Off The Runway Floor

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FASHION-FRANCE-VUITTON
US rapper, artist and fashion designer Pharrell Williams (C-L) offers a bag to US singer-songwriter Beyonce after attending the Louis Vuitton's Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 24, 2025. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)
Pharrell Williams and The Clipse recorded the entire forthcoming album, Let God Sort' Em Out, at the Louie Vuitton Headquarters.

Pharell Williams’ Louie Vuitton fashion show and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Paris concert were among the biggest highlights this week in France.

After Queen Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, performed a few of their previous collaborations, including “Crazy In Love” and “Drunken Love,” the couple sat front row at Pharrell’s Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show at the Pompidou Centre. Skateboard P would surprise everyone by gifting Beyoncé with a handbag from the upcoming collection that just graced the runway. 

Fans captured the moment that immediately spread across social media of Pharrell stepping out during the fashion show to deliver the Speedy Bandoulière 25 to Queen Bey, accompanied by a hug and a kiss on the cheek. Pharrell would dap Jay-Z before returning to the show. Williams later shared a post of Beyoncé rocking the bag on his Instagram Story

Pharrell Williams was named Louie Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director in 2023. Since then, his longtime friend and collaborator, Pusha T, was named a brand ambassador, and The Clipse walked the previous runway show, previewing music from their forthcoming album, Let God Sort’em Out

More: Pharrell Williams Files $14 Million Lawsuit Against Alleged Counterfeiter Clothing Brand Spreadshirt

Pharrell Williams & Beyoncé

Gifting the icon with an item as lavish as an upcoming high-fashion handbag complements the two’s respect for each other in music and fashion. The superproducer has always spoken highly of the singer’s empire. 

Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé have shaped the worlds of pop, R&B, and hip-hop for over two decades, constantly pushing creative boundaries and celebrating Black artistry. Pharrell emerged in the late 1990s with The Neptunes, crafting minimalist, futuristic beats that revolutionized the radio landscape. His production for artists such as Jay-Z, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, along with his work in N.E.R.D., fused funk, rap, rock, and electronic sounds. 

Beyoncé rose from being a leader of Destiny’s Child to a solo powerhouse with the release of Dangerously in Love in 2003, blending soul, R&B, and pop while mastering visual storytelling. Their collaboration began in the early 2000s with Pharrell’s production on Destiny’s Child’s “Apple Pie à la Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Kitty Kat.”

In 2022, they reunited on “Energy” from her Renaissance album, merging bounce, funk, and electro. Together, they continue to redefine modern music, blending innovation, style, and cultural impact in ways that shape the future of the industry.

More: Tyler The Creator & Pharrell's Meetup In The Studio Has Fans Demanding New Music

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.7K
JayZBeyoncePharrell Streetwear Beyonce & Jay-Z Support Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut Looking Regal AF 4.9K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.0K
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sneakers Kanye West Steps Out In New Adidas Yeezy 700: First Look 12.1K