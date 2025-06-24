Jay-Z & Beyonce Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Show In Paris

Jay-Z and Beyonce both attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2026 Show at Place Georges-Pompidou in Paris on Tuesday. In doing so, Beyonce rocked an all-denim look with a black cowboy hat to match her Cowboy Carter aesthetic. Jay, on the other hand, wore a black leather jacket over a white t-shirt with black pants.

When The Shade Room shared a series of pictures of Jay-Z and Beyonce at the event on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "They really look happy outside with the regular folks!" one user wrote. Another added: "She gone market Cowboy Carter at every event. She little has the whole world listening to country music."

Jay-Z and Beyonce's appearance at the event comes after they both performed on the Cowboy Carter tour in Paris, earlier in the week. Jay joined her on stage for a performance of their iconic collaboration, "Crazy in Love." He also performed his Watch the Throne song, "N****s in Paris." While doing so, he took a possible jab at Kanye West by swapping the line, "Just might let you meet Ye," for "Just might let you meet Bey."

Louis Vuitton Show

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during the Louis Vuitton show, Tyler The Creator and Doechii treated fans to a new single they're planning to release that appears to be titled, "Get Right." While official details are still unclear, fans were loving what they heard of the track. The two previously collaborated on "Balloon" off of Tyler's latest album, CHROMAKOPIA.