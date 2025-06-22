Beyonce recently concluded the international leg of her "Cowboy Carter" tour with an explosive performance in Paris, where she was joined by a very special guest. The multi-hyphenate's husband Jay-Z surprised the crowd by walking out as she sang "Crazy in Love," as captured by NFR Podcast. Unsurpsingly, fans in attendance went wild while he rapped his verse before they moved on to other hits.

He then performed "N****s In Paris" before Beyonce sang "Drunk In Love," "Partition," and more. "Give it one more time for HOV," she said before he made his exit.

Jay-Z isn't the only exciting special guest to join Beyonce during her tour recently, however. Last week, she also surprised her supporters in Paris by bringing out Miley Cyrus. The duo performed their Grammy-winning track "II Most Wanted" together live for the first time ever. It was previously rumored that Cyrus would be part of the show after she was spotted soundchecking with Beyonce.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

This week, Beyonce is set to return to the United States for shows in Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas. News of her latest surprise guest comes just days after it was reported that she broke multiple records thanks to her six-show run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The show brought in a whopping $61 million and sold over 275,000 tickets. This is both the most tickets sold and most earnings in the stadium's history. It was also the most shows by any artist at the stadium.

Jay-Z joined her for her trip to England too, and the high-profile pair even snuck away for a quick property tour. Reportedly, they flew into Oxfordshire by helicopter to view a 58-acre estate in the Cotswolds. They landed at Enstone Airfield, which is just about 30 minutes outside of Bicester.