Beyonce Wins Top Country Music Honors At 2025 AMAs

Beyonce's had quite the big year so far, and there seems to be no sign of things slowing down. Following the release of Cowboy Carter, her pivot into country and Americana-type music, she has experienced some big successes.

The two biggest wins came at the Grammys, where she won Best Country Album and finally nabbed the Album of the Year award that evaded her in five prior attempts. The awards keep on coming in for Cowboy Carter, as she can now add two more American Music Awards to the list.

At the 2025 edition of the AMAs (the first edition of the show since 2022), Beyonce received three nominations. She did not win Album of the Year, as that honor went to Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. However, she did pick up two more country awards, this time for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Those wins marked her 12th and 13th AMA victories, respectively.

How Many AMAs Does Beyonce Have?

Beyonce's year will continue with her Cowboy Carter tour, which is ongoing and scheduled to end on July 26. Across the rest of the year, she will have plenty more time to add new hardware to the list of nearly 750 awards she's picked up in nearly 30 years as a public figure. Fans also think she's teasing new music, and we know this is the second part of a trilogy, so the final chapter is likely not far behind.