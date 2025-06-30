Beyonce tends to be one of the most polarizing musicians year in and year out, and this year was no exception. Some people, including a healthy number of country music fans were irate over her bluegrass/country record, COWBOY CARTER. Not only did it take Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs, but she also won the Country Album of the Year category.

This caused many to respond with great negativity and questioned just how authentic the record was to the genre. These days, though, the term "genre" is a lot looser than what it used to be with so many artists shattering molds every other day it seems.

The album controversially went without a single nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards, as well. But even without that recognition, the album is still performing well on streaming services and hanging on chart wise too. Per a screenshot from The Neighborhood Talk, COWBOY CARTER remains a top three album on Apple Music.

This is grinding the gears of country singer, Gavin Adcock. He was also caught by the outlet going off on Bey at a recent show. In the clip, he claims that he's "coming for her f*cking a*s" on said chart. That resulted in plenty of cheers from the crowd.

Beyonce COWBOY CARTER Tour

"That sh*t ain't country music, and ain't even been country music," he said while raising a bottle of alcohol. While some might say that the booze gave him the confidence to say that with his chest out, Adcock doubled down in a video after the show.

He did make it clear that he remembers Beyonce's Super Bowl Halftime Show being "kick ass" and that he's listened to a lot of her material. But that doesn't mean he's not upset about how an artist like him, "who's dedicated their whole life" to the genre, have to compete with her on the charts.