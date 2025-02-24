Gotcha! Lil Nas X Expertly Claps Back At Haters Saying His Next Song Will Be "Too Gay For Mainstream"

Lil Nas X has not been nearly as popular as he once was almost four years ago. That's when he went on to drop his debut album MONTERO which features an endless number of hits. "INDUSTRY BABY," "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," "THATS WHAT I WANT" and "SUN GOES DOWN" are just a handful. The years leading up to that were also huge for the Georgia artist, scoring one of the longest running number one hits in recent memory with "Old Town Road." Even the follow-up tracks like "Rodeo" and "Panini" were solid. But his latest releases haven't been holding nearly as much weight as the ones we listed.

There's a chance that his moment has past him by, as it's now been almost four full years as we said. But despite not being in tip top shape, Lil Nas X is still causing some controversy with his music. This time, folks are getting upset over a new snippet called "HOTBOX." He teased the track on his social media over the weekend, along with a potential BTS look of its music video. "HOTBOX….OUT NEXT MONTH!!!!💗💞💕" he captioned the short clip of him in all pink in front a pink Jeep and background dancers wearing the same color.

Is Lil Nas X Dropping An Album In 2025?

The lyrics do have references to promiscuous, same sex relationships. But in comparison to some of his other tracks, it's a little tamer. However, folks remain outraged. They are also trying to discount immediately because of its topical focus. "Make Masculinity Great Again," one harshly writes. Because of this, Lil Nas X decided to take to X to address the negativity and with a great comeback we may add.