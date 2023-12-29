Lil Nas X Reveals He Wrote And Directed His Next Music Video

Lil Nas X released his debut album MONTERO back in 2021 and he's been pretty quiet since then by popstar standards. But 2024 is looking to be a big year for the rapper and singer as he's already begun sharing teases for what he has coming next. Last month he posted a snippet of new music which saw him going in a very different stylistic direction. He teased it as his "Christian Era" which didn't sit right with some of his critics.

Some of the same voices who were upset when Lil Nas used demonic imagery in the music video for his song MONTERO spoke up again. But Lil Nas fired back at critics and even had other artists like Kid Cudi and Lecrae coming to his defense. He doubled down on making a joke out of the backlash earlier this week. Nas shared a website he set up to once again tease a new album coming soon. The page poked fun at some of the Christian conspiracy theories that his critics have made about him over the years. Now he's once again sharing details on new music in a newly posted tweet.

Read More: Lil Nas X Remixes Nicki Minaj's "FTCU": Listen

Lil Nas X Self-Directed Music Video

When Lil Nas X received backlash for his alleged "Christian Era" it wasn't even the first time in the past few months that he found himself in hot water. Many critics once again took aim at the rapper for his bold Halloween costume. He shared pictures to Instagram revealing his elaborate tampon costume. Many music fans, men in particular, had their own issues with the outfit.

Lil Nas X's most recent single "STAR WALKIN" dropped last year. The track was released in collaboration with the video game League Of Legends. It went on to be a surprise hit. The song now has almost 400 million streams on Spotify. What do you think of Lil Nas X writing and directing his own next music video? Do you think the rapper will drop a new album in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Nas X Returns To Twitter And Teases A New Era

[Via]