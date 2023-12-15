Lil Nas X Remixes Nicki Minaj's "FTCU": Listen

Pink Friday 2 is here, and there are a lot of artists that are feeling more like Barbz these days as a result. Moreover, many fellow rappers and musicians in other genres came forward to show their love to Nicki Minaj's latest album. The most recent addition in that vein actually came in the form of a new remix. Furthermore, Lil Nas X recently took to social media, particularly Instagram, to share his remix of the track "FTCU," which includes a brag-heavy, boisterous, and bombastic new verse from him. He comes off with a lot of charisma and with some funny bars and references, whether it's proclaiming his Nicki standom or pulling together some punchlines with Doja Cat song titles.

Not only that, but this is very interesting given the Georgia artist's recent switch-up into his self-proclaimed "Christian era." As is unfortunately usual for him, he faced a lot of backlash as a result, but also some surprising support from a leader in the Christian rap space, Lecrae. Hopefully this means that Lil Nas X wasn't deterred from expressing himself in whatever way he saw fit. Who knows, maybe other future remixes of his will also take on this religious slant.

"FTCU" Remix By Lil Nas X: Listen

What we wouldn't bet on, though, is for the MONTERO superstar to cook up more remixes of the Trinidadian MC. For those unaware, Lil Nas X and Nicki Minaj have a complicated relationship, although they've never been too close to one another to begin with. Rather, their bond stems from his aforementioned love of her and her music, which became a hot topic in the headlines at one point. Following some apparently rejected collabs and some fanbase clashing, we'd remain pretty skeptical of the idea that they could eventually come together.

However, we'd love to be proven wrong, as they are too talented of a duo to pass up on. It's nowhere near the level of cold war that the "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" hitmaker has with Cardi B, but it's still a touchy subject. Do you think that Nas Maraj will eventually get to work with his Queen? Let us know down in the comments section below. In addition, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Lil Nas X and Nicki Minaj.

