Lil Nas X Tour Documentary Arriving On HBO And Max Later This Month

Last year, Lil Nas X announced a new concert film called Long Live Montero. The film made its official debut at the Toronto Film Festival of last year and was met with positive reception from critics who viewed it. Now, fans at home know when they'll be able to get up close and personal with the "Old Town Road" superstar from the comfort of their own home. The film will air on HBO at 8 pm on January 27 and be available to stream on Max at the same time.

The film will document Lil Nas X's first world tour following the release of his debut album MONTERO. Fittingly, it will be released right as Lil Nas transitions into the next arc of their career. Late last year, the rapper began teasing new music. He even found himself in some hot water after claiming he was entering a "christian era." That incident ended with some unexpected allies coming to his defense like Kid Cudi and Christian rapper Lecrae. It's unclear if the type of acoustic music that Lil Nas was teasing is what he plans to release soon, but fans won't have to wait long to find out. Check out the release date announcement for his new tour documentary below.

Read More: Lil Nas X Remixes Nicki Minaj's "FTCU": Listen

Lil Nas X Tour Doc Coming Soon

Lil Nas X will get their official new era started soon. They officially announced a new song and video coming next week. It'll be their first new track since 2022 when they dropped "STAR WALKIN'." That song was released in collaboration with the video game League Of Legends.

Before the official announcement of their new single, Lil Nas revealed that they wrote and directed the upcoming music video for the song. While nothing is officially confirmed yet fans are hoping for a second album later this year. Do you plan on watching Lil Nas X's new documentary when it drops? What are you hoping to see going behind the scenes on his world tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Nas X Returns To Twitter And Teases A New Era

[Via]