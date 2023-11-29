Lil Nas X Returns To Twitter And Teases A New Era

Lil Nas X is someone who likes to take a hiatus in between projects. Overall, he is very funny on Twitter and fans have always known him for that. However, since the release of his debut full-length album, we have not actually heard from him all that much. Except for a few tweets here and there, Nas X just kinda does what he wants and keeps to himself. Well, it seems like he is gearing up for something new as last night, he made a triumphant return to the Twitter world.

In the tweets below, you can see that he is scheming about something. Whether or not that is new music seems to have been answered. Although as you are going to see, it seems like the artist is a bit non-commital as to what he wants to do next. He posed a question to his fans about releasing something. Once they answered in the affirmative, he decided to take a step back and change his mind on everyone. Needless to say, not the ideal answer for his fans.

Read More: Lil Nas X Rendered Speechless On "The Eric Andre Show"

Lil Nas X Is Back

"Sorry i haven’t released music in 2 years yall i forgot my spotify login," he began. "Releasing new music if this gets 1 likes. this is way more than 1 likes. i’m logging out. let’s try again this time next year. not gonna lie i wanted to reinvent myself for this next era but sadly im still gay." Once again, the artist is bringing his signature humor to the table here. It remains to be seen, however, if he really does have a new album coming. Hopefully, we are not being led too far astray.

Let us know what you think of these teasers from the artist, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Lil Nas X Fan Throws Sex Toy Onstage