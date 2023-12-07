Kid Cudi Clowns Christian Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil Nas X

Kid Cudi has been in his fair share of odd rap beefs and feuds, but this newest instance of one even has him feeling confused. Moreover, this stemmed from Lil Nas X's recent announcement that he's entering a "Christian era" while teasing new, lyrically fitting music. This caused many bigots, conservatives, and others who take issue with him to blast him for perceived hypocrisy, including Christian rapper Bryson Gray. He released a diss track against the MONTERO star, calling him a "gay demon" "pushing homosexuality" on children, amid other criticisms that rappers paint their nails for clicks. This is all predictable and stale drivel from these types of people, but wait: there's more.

"But the kids ain’t know he was sodomite way back then," Gray raps on his song. "He was going school to school, had the crowds packed in / So how you a Christian rapper but don’t call out sin?" However, this is the line that had the Cleveland creative feeling flabbergasted: "Rappers like Kid Cudi, he put on a dress just to make some wealth." "catchin strays. God aint have nothing to do w this," he responded with a crying emoji, a laughing emoji, and the popular GIF of 50 Cent saying, "What you saying 'F**k me' for?"

Kid Cudi Questions Christian Rapper's Mention Of Him In Lil Nas X Diss Track

Furthermore, this is what Lil Nas X had to say about the response to this new phase of his career. "I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the call me by your name video," he tweeted. "y’all hate that i symbolically took ownership of the very place yall condemned gay people to, so you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that its about me 'mocking god.' I made one snippet about wanting god to give me hope a few days ago and already like 5 christian rappers have conceptualized, wrote, recorded, and shot music videos in their grandma’s basements for diss songs about me. we really back." That's just the tip of the iceberg, so check out the rapper and singer's account if you're curious.

Meanwhile, Cudi's actually defended and praised the Georgia native before, so it's only natural that he would do so again. It's overall a pretty ridiculous situation, one that each artist is sadly very comfortable and experienced with handling. Whatever they have cooking next, we hope that it's artistic, self-driven, and eye-catching enough to inspire even more rants from mad haters. For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi and Lil Nas X, stay up to date on HNHH.

