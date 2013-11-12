christian rapper
- MusicKid Cudi Clowns Christian Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil Nas XThe "MONTERO" star's "Christian era" is upsetting so many bigots that they can't even stay focused on him as the target of their ire.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChristian Rapper Sentenced To 18 Years For Running Over & Killing His ProducerThe hit-and-run attack came moments after an altercation over burned CDs. By Angus Walker
- NewsDee-1 "3's Up Documentary" (Part 1)Check out the first part of Dee-1's new "3's Up" documentary.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNo Malice Trailer For "The End Of Malice" Feat. Pusha T & PharrellNo Malice preps a documentary about his spiritual journey on "The End Of Malice."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAgainst UsListen to a new single from Dee-1 "Against Us."By Rose Lilah
- Original Content5 Christian Hip-Hop Artists Infiltrating The MainstreamYou’ve seen Christian rapper headlines in increasing numbers over the past five years, and much more so in the past 12 months. Turns out Christian Hip-Hop has a large enough fan base to land rappers on the Billboard charts next to Rick Ross, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.By Chad Horton
- Original ContentLecrae Says He'd Love To See More Substance In Hip Hop And Responds To CriticsBreaking new ground as a Hip Hop artist in the mainstream, HotNewHipHop chopped it up with Lecrae to find out just what makes him stand out in today's rap culture. In an era where records sales are hard to come by, Lecrae shares his thoughts on success, substance, his collaborations and his critics.By Jen DeLeon