Jen DeLeon
Jen DeLeon is the Communications Manager and Senior Correspondent for HNHH. When the Chicago native is not sending emails, scheduling interviews, music videos, events or on-camera, you'll find her with family, writing or watching NetFlix. Proverbs 3:5-6 <a href="http://www.twitter.com/jen_deleon" rel="nofollow"><i></i>Follow @Twitter</a>
What's My Name: Episode 48 - Thanksgiving Edition
Waka Flocka Reveals Rap EDM Album "Flockaveli Psychotics" To Drop Next Year!
What's My Name: Episode 47 - Tech N9ne Edition
Tech N9ne Says He Wants to Work With Eminem And Get Beats From Kanye West!
Lecrae Says He'd Love To See More Substance In Hip Hop And Responds To Critics
Breaking new ground as a Hip Hop artist in the mainstream, HotNewHipHop chopped it up with Lecrae to find out just what makes him stand out in today's rap culture. In an era where records sales are hard to come by, Lecrae shares his thoughts on success, substance, his collaborations and his critics.
What's My Name: Episode 45 - Eminem Edition
Machine Gun Kelly Talks Sex, Fetishes And Groupies
What's my Name: Episode 44 - Halloween Edition
Big Sean Says He Just Knew Naya Rivera Was "The One"
What's My Name: Episode 43 - DJ Khaled Edition
Jason Derulo Explains Why He Stepped Outside Of Hip-Hop
What's My Name: Episode 42
VILLA #RefreshHunt 2013 Contest
Your chance to compete for Air Yeezy 2's and the Cork Lebron 10's or a Villa x HNHH Prize Pack.
Game Talks Tattoos And Says He Hasn't Started Working On New LP Yet
Pusha T: Only Kanye Could Avoid A Leak! Talks Twitter Threat
Crooked I Vs HotNewHipHop (What's my Name: Episode 40)
Kevin McCall Says He Wants To Stop Making Ratchet Music
What's My Name: Episode 39 - Drizzy Edition
Kevin Gates Talks Prison, Depression & Choosing Music Over Street Life
HNHH sits down with Kevin Gates for an impromptu exclusive interview that shows a side of the Baton Rouge rapper that you've never seen before.
Jarren Benton - Behind the Scenes of "Life in the Jungle"
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Tuki Carter "Explain Different Types Of "Ratchets""
HNHH Awards: "Rapper Most Likely To Be.." Feat. Trinidad James, Yo Gotti, DJ Drama, Kid Ink, Jeremih, Dorrough Music, Problem, Badlucc, Michelle Williams
Who is the Most Underrated Artist? Feat. Kid Ink, A$ap Ferg, Joey Bada$$, & Smoke DZA
Chris Brown Interviews Tank and Gets Frisky with HotNewHipHop Host ('Shots Fired' Behind-The-Scenes)
HOT97 Summer Jam - HotNewHipHop Summer Ad (Festival Village)
In the Booth: Problem - Behind the Scenes + Interview
Naughty by Nature Interview - HNHH Exclusive
The Rangers Interview - HNHH Exclusive
Name my Range: DJ Skee - Contest
Behind the Scenes YG "Playin" Feat. Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy - HNHH Exclusive
What's my Name: Episode 6 - Featuring Bone Thugs 'N Harmony
What's my Name: Episode 1
Welcome to My House: The Game - Part One