lil nas
- MusicBoosie Badazz Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Going To Hell" In New Clap-Back To "J CHRIST"The Baton Rouge rapper seems to think that Nas' explanations are all for show, and that he wouldn't do this to any other community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Corrects Article Who Mistook His Mother In Graphic FashionThe "MONTERO" star's mother's identity remains a mystery to most online users, and one mag learned that the hard way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Remixes Nicki Minaj's "FTCU": ListenThe two have quite the complicated, but maybe a brag-heavy and bombastic verse from Nas will prompt a reconciliation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Clowns Christian Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil Nas XThe "MONTERO" star's "Christian era" is upsetting so many bigots that they can't even stay focused on him as the target of their ire.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLil Nas X's Tampon Halloween Costume Gets Backlash, Has This Bold Response To HatersIt's been a long time since the Georgia rapper and singer was in the forefront; are we really that mad about the fit? He doesn't think so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Pokes Fun At People Complaining About Target's Pride Month ProductsLeave it to Montero to poke holes in bigoted temper tantrums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLil Nas X Stuns In Raunchy Playboy-Inspired Birthday PhotoshootUnfortunately, it doesn't look like these photoshoots of the Georgia superstar are widely available, which he also teased fans about with his Instagram post "announcing" it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Jokingly Dissed By Lil Nas XThe "MONTERO" artist replied to a tweet about how rap has evolved, which compared him to the Queens rapper, and threw a light tongue-in-cheek jab to stir the social media pot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Nas X Criticized For Tweet About "Gays" In AfricaMany believed that his message was insensitive, considering brutal anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in Uganda that passed recently.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Jokes About Not Winning Any GrammysLil Nas X is in his feelings, again.By Lawrencia Grose