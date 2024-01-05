Lil Nas X Corrects Article Who Mistook His Mother In Graphic Fashion

With a tour documentary shortly on the way, it seems like Lil Nas X is gearing up for something big in 2024. However, all the media coverage and updates haven't been perfect, especially when it comes to other outlets trying to bite off more than they could chew. Moreover, the MONTERO star recently called out some "fake news" that emerged online concerning the identity of his mother. If you're a longtime fan, you know that the wider public still doesn't really know who she is, and it seems like he definitely wants to keep it that way, at least for now.

"y’all just be creating people," Lil Nas X expressed on Twitter on Thursday night (January 4). "cuz who the hell is shawnita hathaway I did not come out that lady p***y." For those unaware, this refers to a since-deleted piece that PEOPLE wrote on his parents that mistakenly identified his mother as Shawnita Hathaway. You can find an archived version of the article here, which claims that they split when the "INDUSTRY BABY" artist was five years old and that his father, Robert Stafford, gained full custody of him when he was nine.

Lil Nas X Blasts Misinformed Reports About Mother's Identity

"I never really talk about my mom," Lil Nas X had previously told Vanity Fair. "She’s [addicted], so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better– things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love... The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you– but on the inside, everything [feels] the same." "I hate speaking on my personal life," he said on Twitter shortly after this revelation. "but y'all n***as don't know how many nights I've cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing i tried would help my mom. paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don't know me outside of this internet s**t."

"Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with," the Georgia native's father added online. "Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she's STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we're taking care of. Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain't enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right. I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be." For more news and the latest updates on Lil Nas X, check back in with HNHH.

