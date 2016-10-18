Identity
- MusicDiddy's Gang Assault Accuser Has "Public-Facing Identity," His Legal Team WarnsSean Combs' lawyers argue that the anonymous alleged victim should be made public, but asked for extreme caution in doing so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Corrects Article Who Mistook His Mother In Graphic FashionThe "MONTERO" star's mother's identity remains a mystery to most online users, and one mag learned that the hard way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLatto Discusses Her Relationship With Mystery BoyfriendLatto has explained why she's keeping the identity of her boyfriend private.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Addresses Comments On Her Race: "I Never Denounced My Blackness"Amber Rose addressed online comments about her race in a series of posts on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Explains Changing Their PronounsLil Uzi had surprised some fans with the decision.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBilly Dee Williams Denies Being Gender Fluid, Clarifies Misinterpreted RemarksHe was talking about being in touch with his masculine and feminine sides.By Erika Marie
- TVVic Mensa Discusses Feeling Less "Mixed-Race" When He Became A TeenagerThings changed when he realized the police saw him 100 percent black.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Baby From The Notorious B.I.G's "Ready To Die" Album Cover Is All Grown Up NowKeithroy Yearwood is now in his twenties.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsSolange "When I Get Home" ReviewSolange lives in the balance of faith on "When I Get Home," her rightful passage back to Houston, Texas.By Devin Ch
- Original Content21 Savage: Born In The UK, Made In AtlantaDespite 21 Savage's birthplace, it's clear his identity is deeply intertwined with Atlanta.By Robert Blair
- MusicR. Kelly Didn't Watch "Surviving R. Kelly," Doesn't Know Half Of Its Cast: ReportThey say he failed to recognize half of those who spoke on camera.By Zaynab
- MusicMeek Mill's Rumoured Girlfriend Janice Is Fine: Meet The New BooPeople can chill about Melii.By Zaynab
- Entertainment24 Year-Old Writer Tomi Adeyemi Lands 7-Figure Movie Deal For Debut NovelFox 2000 gets involved in Adeyemi's myth making adventure.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeairra Marí's Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Knows Who Leaked The Sex TapeA "Woman" is to blame for the leak, according to Abdul-Ahad.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna's Home Intruder Told Cops "He Was There For Sex"Rihanna's stalker had despicable intentions.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJanelle Monáe Opens Up Sexually "I'm A Free-Ass Motherf****er"Janelle Monáe comes out as Pansexual.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Defends His Rap Persona: "Every Rapper Ain't No Bitch"21 Savage jumped on Instagram Live to deconstruct his "rap identity."By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Family Guy" Addresses Stewie's Sexuality & Reveals His "True" VoiceThe beloved toddler opens up about some personal matters. By David Saric
- MusicTyrese Claims His Upcoming Rap Album Will Change Hip HopTyrese ain't playing. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Mistaken For A Man By Former Press Secretary Anthony ScaramucciThe Mooch continues to flub his lines.By Matt F
- MusicUsher's Georgia Accuser In Herpes Lawsuit Reveals Her IdentityThe Georgia woman suing Usher for $20 million has come forward and revealed her identity.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChurchFar East Movement call on Elijah Blake for their new single "Church."By Kevin Goddard