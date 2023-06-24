Latto has explained why she prefers to keep the identity of her partner private. Speaking with Cosmopolitan while appearing on the cover of the magazine, Latto said that she likes to keep special things in her life close.

“If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life,” Latto told the outlet.

Latto Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Latto performs at the Sahara. Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Further speaking about their relationship, Latto said that she’s not the “jealous type,” and that both of them truth each other. “You know what, I’m cr*zy, but I’m not that cr*zy,” she joked. “I let him have his time and he lets me have mine. We trust each other. When he’s at home, like now, he’s probably gambling with his friends. I let him do him. We’ve built that trust, and I think people will probably be caught off guard or shocked at who I am in a relationship versus my public persona.” She elaborated: “Because people think I’m so tough because I’m super confident and dominant. In this relationship at least, I’m way more comfortable with taking the passenger seat and letting him lead because he lets me be myself—and I can still be my alpha self. But I respect him as a man to play the man role. And I’m really in my soft girl era.”

Latto also made a remark about enjoying cooking for her man. “He loves when I make food,” she said. “They be trying to crack on me online and he be dead laughing like, ‘What food ain’t good?’ That man cleans the bone.” Elsewhere in the interview, Latto praised Rihanna, Cardi B, and Yung Miami, for recently welcoming children. She remarked that their doing so inspires her.

