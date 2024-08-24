Former Bad Boy President's Alleged Victim Fights To Stay Anonymous Due To Fearing For Her Life

BYGabriel Bras Nevares6.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Diddy and his team want a New York judge to force the sexual assault accuser to reveal her identity, which her attorney called a scare tactic.

One of Diddy's anonymous accusers wants to stay as Jane Doe, and will fight tooth and nail to do so. But the New York business executive and his entourage will also stop at nothing to beat their various cases. However, this one actually doesn't accuse Sean Combs of sexual assault. Moreover, defense attorneys sought to have a New York judge to force Doe to divulge her identity in her case against Bad Boy Records and former label president Harve Pierre. "Defendants’ motion is nothing more than a scare tactic and ploy to deter litigation against an already crumbling empire that can no longer hide behind the smoke screens of its money, power and fame," her attorney Jeffrey Anderson argued.

For those unaware, this suit accuses Harve Pierre of sexually assaulting Jane Doe on various occasions between 2016 and 2017. The 2023 suit identifies her only as his former assistant. It also accuses Bad Boy Records of negligence and the suit against them claims that they enable Pierre's alleged behavior. "Because of my former employer’s power and influence, I fear that I will be harassed and ridiculed if my identity was made public in connection with these claims," Doe stated. "I am concerned for my physical safety and the safety of my family."

Read More: 50 Cent Suspects Alleged Diddy Tapes Are Keeping Peers “Quiet” Amid Legal Saga

Diddy At The 2023 Howard Yardfest

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)

"This is a source of shame and embarrassment for me," Jane Doe said of this Diddy-related issue. "Should my identity be made public, I risk negative repercussions to my employment due to the stigma associated with being a victim of sexual assault. I fear others will view me negatively and my reputation will be negatively impacted. My mental health will suffer if I was forced to disclose my identity publicly. I should not have to be subjected to further harm in my efforts to seek accountability for what was done to me."

Jane Doe has reportedly not told her family about the lawsuit or about Harve Pierre's alleged crimes. She hopes the court will sympathize with her reasoning and keep her identity anonymous. But we'll have to wait and see. Meanwhile, in other Diddy news, new public documents recently revealed that he invested in Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid. As far as legal updates, he has a long way to go.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Theorizes Cassie Wants More Money Out Of Diddy

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...