Diddy's Legal Team Begins Fighting Back Against "Baseless" Lawsuits

Diddy is reportedly mounting a serious rebuttal to a rape and battery lawsuit with allegations dating back to the 90s. A woman named April Lampros filed the lawsuit in New York while also naming Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants. Diddy’s lawyer, Erica Wolff, has responded to the claims, as caught by AllHipHop.
“April Lampros filed this baseless lawsuit more than twenty years after the end of her romantic relationship with [Diddy] represented by an attorney who regularly sues celebrities and was recently chastised by a federal judge for ‘improperly fil[ing] cases to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,'” Wolff said.
Diddy Attends Cassie's 21st Birthday Party
Lampros says she began a relationship with Diddy after he promised to help her in the music and fashion industries but it quickly turned abusive. She referenced several alleged instances of sexual assault spanning from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. Regardless, Diddy's legal team maintains his innocence. “Lampros does not allege how or where [Diddy] purportedly touched her, nor does she claim she sustained any physical injuries,” Wolff argued. Additionally, she says Bad Boy Records cannot be held liable as none of the incidents occurred on business property. Wolff is hoping to get the case dismissed on these grounds altogether.
Lampros is one of many alleged victims suing Diddy over the last year. Despite the drama, he's been adamant about his innocence in all of the cases. He previously settled a lawsuit from Cassie in November of 2023. The terms were not disclosed although CNN later published footage of Diddy hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]