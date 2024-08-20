Diddy's Legal Team Begins Fighting Back Against "Baseless" Lawsuits

Diddy is fighting back.

Diddy is reportedly mounting a serious rebuttal to a rape and battery lawsuit with allegations dating back to the 90s. A woman named April Lampros filed the lawsuit in New York while also naming Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants. Diddy’s lawyer, Erica Wolff, has responded to the claims, as caught by AllHipHop.

“April Lampros filed this baseless lawsuit more than twenty years after the end of her romantic relationship with [Diddy] represented by an attorney who regularly sues celebrities and was recently chastised by a federal judge for ‘improperly fil[ing] cases to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,'” Wolff said.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin. Singer Britney Spears, Sean Combs, and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet. Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub)

Lampros says she began a relationship with Diddy after he promised to help her in the music and fashion industries but it quickly turned abusive. She referenced several alleged instances of sexual assault spanning from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. Regardless, Diddy's legal team maintains his innocence. “Lampros does not allege how or where [Diddy] purportedly touched her, nor does she claim she sustained any physical injuries,” Wolff argued. Additionally, she says Bad Boy Records cannot be held liable as none of the incidents occurred on business property. Wolff is hoping to get the case dismissed on these grounds altogether.