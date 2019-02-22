misconduct
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Faces Allegations From 5 Women In New Sexual Assault LawsuitThe embattled star’s accusers were all previously involved with production on “The Cosby Show.”ByIsaac Fontes2.4K Views
- StreetwearAdidas Launches Kanye West Misconduct Investigation Following Porn Claims"We take these allegations very seriously," the company's head of media relations said in a statement.ByHayley Hynes5.7K Views
- WrestlingVince McMahon Appears On "Smackdown" After Stepping Down As CEO Amid Misconduct ScandalVince McMahon entered the ring during the latest "SmackDown" to address the crowd after stepping down as CEO.ByCole Blake9.3K Views
- Pop CultureBill Murray Breaks Down "Being Mortal" Film Complaint & How He's Working To Resolve ItIt remains unclear who filed the complaint, although Murray revealed it's someone whose work he likes.ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- PoliticsTeam Roc Intensifies Its Pressure On The Kansas City Police In New Open LetterTeam Roc released a new open letter addressing the Department of Justice's blatant silence on the Kansas City Kansas Police Department's misconduct.ByBrianna Lawson1.7K Views
- PoliticsJay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Kansas City Police Over Alleged Misconduct Cover-UpJay-Z is suing the Kansas City Police Department for allegedly covering up misconduct.ByCole Blake4.6K Views
- RelationshipsDrake Bell Welcomes Child Amid Sentencing In JulyAll this news comes weeks after Drake Bell pled guilty to child endangerment charges.ByYoni Yardeni3.9K Views
- MoviesKevin Spacey Starring In 1st Film Since Sexual Assault AllegationsKevin Spacey is making his return to film with a new movie being shot in Italy.ByCole Blake3.1K Views
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Accuser Says He Had Staffer Complete Sexual Harassment Training For HimA former aide for Andrew Cuomo says the Governor had a staffer complete his sexual harassment training in his place.ByCole Blake1214 Views
- Pop CultureRay Fisher Calls DC Films Boss "The Most Dangerous Kind Of Enabler"Ray Fisher criticized DC Films head Walter Hamada, Wednesday, and said he won't work on anything he's attached to.ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- MoviesGal Gadot Says Working With Joss Whedon "Wasn’t The Best"Gal Gadot says her experience with Joss Whedon on the "Justice League" set "wasn’t the best one."ByCole Blake2.7K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault Again: "He Came On Very Strong Right Away"The accusation is the latest in an already lengthy series of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Donald Trump. ByDre D.3.7K Views
- TVTony Okungbowa Calls “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” A Toxic Work EnvironmentTony Okungbowa speaks on his time at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.ByO.I.1398 Views
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Sends Ellen DeGeneres A Message Amid Misconduct DramaKevin Hart is standing by his "friend" Ellen DeGeneres, defending her amid reports that she may lose her show due to misconduct behind the scenes.ByAlex Zidel6.1K Views
- SocietyNYT Uncovers Culture Of Bullying And Sexual Misconduct At Victoria's SecretA culture of bullying and misogyny has been uncovered behind the scenes of Victoria's Secret.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- Pop CultureKieran Culkin Opens Up About Michael Jackson AllegationsKieran Culkin comments on "Leaving Neverland."ByCole Blake12.1K Views
- EntertainmentLena Waithe Addresses "The Chi" & Jason Mitchell Misconduct AllegationsLena Waithe responds to "The Chi's" latest controversy.ByAlex Zidel5.9K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Latest Accuser Testified Before Grand Jury With Physical EvidenceBoth of R.Kelly's latest accusers testified in court; one provided damning evidence.ByDevin Ch6.5K Views