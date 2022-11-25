Adidas and Kanye West may have technically gone their separate ways, but they can’t completely sever ties yet. Following claims from high-ranking former Yeezy employees addressed in an open letter to the executive board members and CEO of the sportswear company, an investigation is being launched into Ye’s behaviour.

The aforementioned letter finds plenty of allegations about the father of four using pornography to “control” his staff. It’s been said that he frequently discussed it, and would play X-rated videos during staff meetings. He even showed his own private sex tapes and intimate photos of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye met with the executives of Adidas and played them a p*rn video as a metaphor to their partnership 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/BrBIweKymr — RapTV (@Rap) October 10, 2022

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo f*cking another girl in the ass,” a past collaborator recalled. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

As Complex notes, another bizarre mention includes West wanting to make a sneaker he could ejaculate into. Elsewhere, contributors spoke of “oversexualized behaviour” being prominent in the work atmosphere since Yeezy and Adidas came together.

Ultimately, those who wrote the letter want to see the company address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” and his “very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women,” particularly the ones who worked under him.

adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

On Thursday (November 24), Adidas confirmed in a statement that they’ll be investigating the allegations brought against the 45-year-old.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Head of Media Relations, Claudia Lange, said. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

As Adidas moves forward with its search for more answers, Ye has been heading some new projects of his own.

Most recently, The Life of Pablo artist announced his bid for the 2024 presidential campaign. Read more about that here, and check back later for any updates on the allegations against Kanye West.

[Via]