Former members Adidas’ Yeezy team are making new claims against Kanye West. The disgruntled employees are accusing Ye of showing them “hardcore” pornography during their work hours. The high ranking Yeezy staff members penned a letter about Ye’s assertion of dominance — The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.”

Rolling Stone attained a copy of the letter. It demands that Adidas executives address Ye’s alleged poor conduct. ” Staffers deemed working for Ye as a” toxic and chaotic environment.” Members accused the star of having “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under Ye.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 28: (L-R) adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Staffers also claim that Kanye displayed intimate photographs of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews. And he even played his own sex tapes for Yeezy team members.

One former employee vented to Rolling Stone about the uncomfortable work environment. “He showed me the video of Francesca Le: a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo fucking another girl in the a**. He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

So it’s pretty clear adidas had no problem with Kanye’s behavior for a very long time https://t.co/uuT9W6YGeD pic.twitter.com/LkBjdSiLxb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2022

Another woman shared that she witnessed Kanye discussing a sneaker for himself to ejaculate in. “Not a sex-toy sneaker but something that you were so into that you would wanna have an intimate relationship. He’d be, like, ‘literally f**.’ He would be very clear on what that meant.”

The letter opened with former staffers calling Kanye’s managerial approach “fear-based.” “The most troubling behavior is his manipulative and fear-based approach to leading the team. All while trying to assert dominance over Adidas employees in closed rooms.”

