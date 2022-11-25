Kanye West officially announced his presidential bid in a series of bizarre #Ye24 videos on Twitter.

Just days after meeting Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, the Yeezy founder shared campaign videos on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West walk into the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Kanye said. “I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

He said that he “walked in with intelligence,” which is what ultimately threw off Trump.

Ye explained his appreciation for alt-right figure Nick Fuentes due to his loyalty. Then, he detailed some lewd comments that Trump made toward Kim Kardashian after telling a “mob-esque story.”

“He goes into this story about all that he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and how he didn’t do it for Kim but he did it for me,” he explained. “Then he goes onto say that Kim is a [redacted] and you could tell her I said that. And I was thinking, like, ‘That’s the mother of my children.'”

Ye went on to explain that he, on behalf of Trump supporters, demands that Donnie “hold all policies to the bible.”

Apparently, the meeting didn’t necessarily end smoothly since Ye explained that Trump yelled at him over his presidential campaign.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table yelling me, telling me I was going to lose, I mean, has that worked for anyone in history?” he asked. “I’m like, ‘Hol’ up, hol’ up, hol’ up, Trump. You’re talking to Ye.'” The video then ends with the instrumental from “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

Another campaign video includes various news segments dissecting the recent controversies surrounding Ye. Tucker Carlson also makes an appearance in the video.

Kanye West is currently working with Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos on his #Ye24 campaign. We’ll see how this works out for Ye but it certainly feels like we’ll be hearing a public response from Trump in the near future.